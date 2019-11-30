Tracy L. Christ
Age: 53 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Amber Dawn Dima
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Ugo Guerrero Gama
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Symantha Gray
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Christopher John Greer
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Wallowa, OR
Nicholas James Mauri
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII, reckless driving, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Cave Junction, OR
John Arthur Nibler
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of cocaine
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Anthony B. Penetac
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Daniel Roy Walchli
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, theft
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
