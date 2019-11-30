Tracy L. Christ

Age: 53 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Amber Dawn Dima

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Ugo Guerrero Gama

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Symantha Gray

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Christopher John Greer

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Wallowa, OR

Nicholas James Mauri

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII, reckless driving, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Cave Junction, OR

John Arthur Nibler

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of cocaine

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Anthony B. Penetac

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Daniel Roy Walchli

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, theft

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

