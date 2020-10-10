Rebecca Charleen Artz
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, strangulation, resisting arrest
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Shantessie Eldalinn Bowman
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: College Place, WA
Cassandra Renee Cortez
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery, identity theft
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Raymond Charles Heathman
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joshua Alan McNeil
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon, assault, menacing, strangulation
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Verginia Wanda Talpocken
Age: 52 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: The Dalles, OR
Jeffrey Todd Williams
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Gary Dow Williams
Age: 65 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Kevin Joseph Wilson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police, theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Vancouver, WA
Daniel Dale Zimmerman
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
