Rebecca Charleen Artz

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, strangulation, resisting arrest

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Shantessie Eldalinn Bowman

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: College Place, WA

Cassandra Renee Cortez

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery, identity theft

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Raymond Charles Heathman

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joshua Alan McNeil

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon, assault, menacing, strangulation

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Verginia Wanda Talpocken

Age: 52 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: The Dalles, OR

Jeffrey Todd Williams

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Gary Dow Williams

Age: 65 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Kevin Joseph Wilson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police, theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Vancouver, WA

Daniel Dale Zimmerman

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

