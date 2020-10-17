Christopher Sean Counley
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Arlington, OR
Ian Matthew Gareis
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to register as sex offender
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Unknown
Donald Kean Lake
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jonathan Lewis McDermid
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Seattle, WA
Matthew Lee Myhre
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jamie Rae Rankin
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Edward Lee Sellers
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment
Bail: $500
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Justin Alan Simpson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Austin Kyle Stewart
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Benjamin Ramon Talavera
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Plymouth, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.