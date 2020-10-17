Christopher Sean Counley

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Arlington, OR

Ian Matthew Gareis

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to register as sex offender

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Unknown

Donald Kean Lake

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jonathan Lewis McDermid

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Seattle, WA

Matthew Lee Myhre

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jamie Rae Rankin

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Edward Lee Sellers

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment

Bail: $500

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Justin Alan Simpson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Austin Kyle Stewart

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Benjamin Ramon Talavera

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Plymouth, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

