Zoie Marie Tinsley

Age: 20 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Terrence Oregon Farwell

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Menacing, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Sheena Jean Tarvin (aka Stephens)

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tyler Red Thunder Lombard

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Menacing, criminal mischief

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Medford, OR

Ronald Charles Bardsley

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Green Valley, AZ

Michael Robert McCue

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Amber Mae Stone

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Damian Joe Adams

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Strangulation, menacing, criminal trespass, resisting arrest

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Moses Valle

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault IV, criminal mischief II

No bail

Last known location: Portland, OR

Patrick Wayne Crowson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft II

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Elgin, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

