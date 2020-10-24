Zoie Marie Tinsley
Age: 20 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Terrence Oregon Farwell
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Menacing, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sheena Jean Tarvin (aka Stephens)
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tyler Red Thunder Lombard
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Menacing, criminal mischief
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Medford, OR
Ronald Charles Bardsley
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Green Valley, AZ
Michael Robert McCue
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Amber Mae Stone
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Damian Joe Adams
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Strangulation, menacing, criminal trespass, resisting arrest
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Moses Valle
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault IV, criminal mischief II
No bail
Last known location: Portland, OR
Patrick Wayne Crowson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft II
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Elgin, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
