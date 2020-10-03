William James Collier
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police, failure to carry/present license
Bail: No bail
Last known location: John Day, OR
Paul Adam Heller
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Rebecca Ann Loehr
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Shawn Alvin Long
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Alexander Lee Macomber
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Zachary Cole Martin
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of heroin
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Gerardo Perez-Meza
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Joshua David Sauvie
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Resisting arrest, criminal tresspass
Bail: $45,200
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jerry Thomas Tomasek
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA):Delivery methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Salem, OR
Tyus James Wright
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV):Theft, criminal trespass
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
