William James Collier

Collier.jpg

Collier

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police, failure to carry/present license

Bail: No bail

Last known location: John Day, OR

Heller.jpg

Heller

Paul Adam Heller

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Loehr.jpg

Loehr

Rebecca Ann Loehr

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Long.jpg

Long

Shawn Alvin Long

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Macomber.jpg

Macomber

Alexander Lee Macomber

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Martin.jpg

Martin

Zachary Cole Martin

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of heroin

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Perez-Meza.jpg

Perez-Meza

Gerardo Perez-Meza

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Sauvie.jpg

Sauvie

Joshua David Sauvie

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Resisting arrest, criminal tresspass

Bail: $45,200

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tomasek.jpg

Tomasek

Jerry Thomas Tomasek

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA):Delivery methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Salem, OR

Wright.jpg

Wright

Tyus James Wright

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV):Theft, criminal trespass

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.