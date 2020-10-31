Travis Martin Fitzpatrick

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Earlene Kay Hinkle

Age: 52 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, disorderly conduct, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Shane Michael Mahoney

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $2,000

Last known location: Kooskia, ID

Mathew Roy Parlet

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kettle Falls, WA

Raul Ramirez Covarrubias

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Terry Dean Schoen

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Timothy T. Smith

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Emily Roylene Sully

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Reckless burning, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Larry Dennis Wilson

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tethloach Wuol

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with peace/parole/probation officer

Bail: $42,500

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

