Travis Martin Fitzpatrick
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Earlene Kay Hinkle
Age: 52 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, disorderly conduct, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Shane Michael Mahoney
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $2,000
Last known location: Kooskia, ID
Mathew Roy Parlet
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kettle Falls, WA
Raul Ramirez Covarrubias
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Terry Dean Schoen
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Timothy T. Smith
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Emily Roylene Sully
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Reckless burning, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Larry Dennis Wilson
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tethloach Wuol
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with peace/parole/probation officer
Bail: $42,500
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
