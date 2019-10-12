Rex Buck

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: Harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Beverly, WA

Micheal Dean Burton

Age: 63 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Delbert Edwin Ferraris

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, carrying concealed weapon

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jose Alonso Armenta Landa Jr.

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Daniel Llerenas Morfin

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alexander Aaron Pratt

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, recklessly endangering another

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Meridian, ID

Ross Richard Rhodes

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Contempt of court

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Beaverton, OR

Jose Ernesto Corrales Salas

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful purchase of firearm, giving false information on transfer of firearm

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Antonio Urvin Soto

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Tyler Duane Winterton

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Aggravated theft, burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

