Rex Buck
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: Harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Beverly, WA
Micheal Dean Burton
Age: 63 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Delbert Edwin Ferraris
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, carrying concealed weapon
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jose Alonso Armenta Landa Jr.
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Daniel Llerenas Morfin
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alexander Aaron Pratt
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, recklessly endangering another
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Meridian, ID
Ross Richard Rhodes
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Contempt of court
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Beaverton, OR
Jose Ernesto Corrales Salas
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful purchase of firearm, giving false information on transfer of firearm
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Antonio Urvin Soto
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Tyler Duane Winterton
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Aggravated theft, burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
