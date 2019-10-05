Reyna Beteran
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: PV — Theft, unlawful possess controlled substance
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Lyndsey Marie Coates-Jensen
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA — Felon possess restricted weapon, theft
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sebastian Keimig
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV — Burglary, theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Nicole Kerri Morris
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA — theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Lonnie Albert Wolf
Age: 61 Sex: F
Charge: PV — Assault, strangulation, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Amber Marie Carlson
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA — Unlawful possess firearm, unlawful possess meth
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
David Scott Dechand
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Assault, harrassment
Bail: $22,500
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Paul William Kruchek
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: PV — DUII
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Robert Lee Peachey
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Unlawful possess meth
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Delbert Edwin Ferraris
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV — Flee/attempt to elude, reckless driving
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
