Reyna Beteran

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: PV — Theft, unlawful possess controlled substance

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Lyndsey Marie Coates-Jensen

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA — Felon possess restricted weapon, theft

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Sebastian Keimig

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV — Burglary, theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Nicole Kerri Morris

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA — theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Lonnie Albert Wolf

Age: 61 Sex: F

Charge: PV — Assault, strangulation, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Amber Marie Carlson

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA — Unlawful possess firearm, unlawful possess meth

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

David Scott Dechand

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Assault, harrassment

Bail: $22,500

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Paul William Kruchek

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: PV — DUII

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Robert Lee Peachey

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Unlawful possess meth

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Delbert Edwin Ferraris

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV — Flee/attempt to elude, reckless driving

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

