Brandy Ann Anderson
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kyshia Leann Anderson
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Attempt to commit Class A misdemeanor, criminal mischief
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jeremy Broadus Crowder
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Cody Lee Farrens
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, felon in possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Juan Diego Galvan
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Saul Guadado Jaimez
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Bryan Howard McCorkindale
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, possession of less than 1 oz. marijuana
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Everett Steven Payne
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kay Lorraine Sharpe-Edwards
Age: 65 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Susan Nicole Steele
Age: 45 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
