Brandy Ann Anderson

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kyshia Leann Anderson

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Attempt to commit Class A misdemeanor, criminal mischief

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jeremy Broadus Crowder

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Cody Lee Farrens

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, felon in possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Juan Diego Galvan

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Saul Guadado Jaimez

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Bryan Howard McCorkindale

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, possession of less than 1 oz. marijuana

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Everett Steven Payne

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kay Lorraine Sharpe-Edwards

Age: 65 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Susan Nicole Steele

Age: 45 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

