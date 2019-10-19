Elizabeth Leanne Jayne Banda

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Dee Ann Culbertson-Tucker

Age: 58 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Escape, resisting arrest, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Dayton, WA

Jeremy Michael Fulton

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Aaron Eugene McLaughlin

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal of intoxicant test

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dustin Duane Mead

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Delivery and possession of heroin, delivery and possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Selah, WA

Kayla Marie Migliore

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Krystina Laura Miller

Age: 51 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Faillure to appear

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Mary Ellen Prevo

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft, criminal trespass

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Brandon William Sargent

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Travis David Strader

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

