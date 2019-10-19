Elizabeth Leanne Jayne Banda
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Dee Ann Culbertson-Tucker
Age: 58 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Escape, resisting arrest, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Dayton, WA
Jeremy Michael Fulton
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Aaron Eugene McLaughlin
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal of intoxicant test
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dustin Duane Mead
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Delivery and possession of heroin, delivery and possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Selah, WA
Kayla Marie Migliore
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Krystina Laura Miller
Age: 51 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Faillure to appear
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Mary Ellen Prevo
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft, criminal trespass
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Brandon William Sargent
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Travis David Strader
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
