Raul Jose Chavez Claudio

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Eva Maria Cisnero

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear-Giving false information to police officer x2

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield

Vera Lynn Francke

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear-Mail theft or receipt of stolen mail

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton 

Christine Jessica Gonzalez

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear- FTA I

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Tacoma, Wash.

Clement David Hassa

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation-Sex abuse II, rape III

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Tyann Francis Martinez

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Carri Ann Olea

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear-ID theft, forgery II, theft II

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Habukkuk Adebu Thompkins

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation-Theft I

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Eduardo Venegas

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Assault IV, interference with making a report, harassment

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Jeffrey Todd Williams

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Failure to report as a sex offender

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

