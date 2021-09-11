Charge: Failure to appear-Giving false information to police officer x2
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield
Vera Lynn Francke
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear-Mail theft or receipt of stolen mail
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Christine Jessica Gonzalez
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear- FTA I
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Tacoma, Wash.
Clement David Hassa
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation-Sex abuse II, rape III
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Tyann Francis Martinez
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Carri Ann Olea
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear-ID theft, forgery II, theft II
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Habukkuk Adebu Thompkins
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation-Theft I
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Eduardo Venegas
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Assault IV, interference with making a report, harassment
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Jeffrey Todd Williams
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Failure to report as a sex offender
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
