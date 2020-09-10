Keith Allen Axtell
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jeremie Glen Edwards
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Victoria Landeros
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Kayla Lynn Matthews
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Beaverton, OR
Brandy Jo McVay
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Mindy Leigh Sartin
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Attempt to elude police on foot
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Gentry Darente Sherel
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alexander Jerome Thacker
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal mistreatment, assault
No bail
Last known location: Springfield, OR
Julio Villanueva-Diaz
Age: 46x Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Prosser, WA
