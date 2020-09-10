Keith Allen Axtell

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jeremie Glen Edwards

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Victoria Landeros

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Kayla Lynn Matthews

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Beaverton, OR

Brandy Jo McVay

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Mindy Leigh Sartin

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Attempt to elude police on foot

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Gentry Darente Sherel

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alexander Jerome Thacker

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal mistreatment, assault

No bail

Last known location: Springfield, OR

Julio Villanueva-Diaz

Age: 46x Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Prosser, WA

