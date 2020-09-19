Benjamin Beliz
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of restricted weapon
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: College Place, WA
Kelly McCall Brady
Age: 44 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Porterville, CA
Gregory Lewis Canselo
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Lisa Ann Darrow
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jeremy Michael Fulton
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Erick Keith Griggs
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jeremy Allen Gump
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon
No bail
Last known location: Portland, OR
Brenda Lee Hudson
Age: 58 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Colin John Pepple
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Francisco Lemus Wisnasky
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Litchfield, IL
