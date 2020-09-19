Benjamin Beliz

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of restricted weapon

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: College Place, WA

Kelly McCall Brady

Age: 44 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Porterville, CA

Gregory Lewis Canselo

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Lisa Ann Darrow

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jeremy Michael Fulton

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Erick Keith Griggs

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jeremy Allen Gump

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unlawful use of weapon

No bail

Last known location: Portland, OR

Brenda Lee Hudson

Age: 58 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Colin John Pepple

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Francisco Lemus Wisnasky

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Litchfield, IL

