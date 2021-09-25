Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Kennewick, Washington
Patrick Wayne Crowson
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Theft II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Elgin
Paul Adam Heller
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Baker City
Samantha Daun Irwin
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: Probation violation-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Theft III
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston
Javier Gutierrez Mendoza
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Theft I; Theft II
Bail: $7,500
Last known location: Walla Walla
Tamera Rae Minthorn
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $320,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Janette Patricia Sanchez
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge:
Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of Schedule II; Theft III
Bail: $600,000
Last known location: Boardman›
Deon Xavier Smartlowit
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-FTA I
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Wapato, Washington
Brandon Charles Sharpe
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Waitsburg, Washington
Justin Dean Sullivan
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear-Giving false info to police; Failure to carry and present
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pasco
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
