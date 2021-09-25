Keith Allen Axtell

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Kennewick, Washington

Patrick Wayne Crowson

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Theft II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Elgin

Paul Adam Heller

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Baker City

Samantha Daun Irwin

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: Probation violation-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Theft III

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston

Javier Gutierrez Mendoza

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Theft I; Theft II

Bail: $7,500

Last known location: Walla Walla

Tamera Rae Minthorn

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine 

Bail: $320,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Janette Patricia Sanchez

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: 

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of Schedule II; Theft III

Bail: $600,000

Last known location: Boardman›

Deon Xavier Smartlowit

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-FTA I 

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Wapato, Washington

Brandon Charles Sharpe

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Waitsburg, Washington

Justin Dean Sullivan

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear-Giving false info to police; Failure to carry and present

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pasco 

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

