Donald Edwin DeMaray

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Haskett.jpg

Haskett

Trysta AnnMarie Haskett

Age: 19 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA)

Bail: $75,000

Last known location: Helix, OR

Luczak.jpg

Luczak

Evan Valentine Luczak

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge:Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, ID theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Mondragon.jpg

Mondragon

Lorenzo Lemus Mondragon

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge:Failure to Appear (FTA): unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Quillin.jpg

Quillin

Avery Jackson Quillin

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful use of weapon, menacing

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Oakville, WA

Roach.jpg

Roach

Anthony Arlie LeRoy Roach

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Salisbury.jpg

Salisbury

Kari Lynn Rytting

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, felon in possession of restricted weapon

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Scott.jpg

Scott

Jared Jack Salisbury

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Ontario, OR

Rytting.jpg

Rytting

Darby Joe Scott

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Steagall.jpg

Steagall

Zachary James Steagall

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.