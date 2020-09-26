Donald Edwin DeMaray
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Trysta AnnMarie Haskett
Age: 19 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA)
Bail: $75,000
Last known location: Helix, OR
Evan Valentine Luczak
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge:Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, ID theft, fraudulent use of credit card
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Lorenzo Lemus Mondragon
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge:Failure to Appear (FTA): unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Avery Jackson Quillin
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful use of weapon, menacing
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Oakville, WA
Anthony Arlie LeRoy Roach
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kari Lynn Rytting
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, felon in possession of restricted weapon
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Jared Jack Salisbury
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Ontario, OR
Darby Joe Scott
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Zachary James Steagall
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
