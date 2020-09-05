Charles Robert Brewer
Age: 63 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milwaukie, OR
Kristina Cowden
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Allen Gene Davis
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Jack Edward Debord
Age: 65 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Tigard, OR
Amber DeJesus Carrillo
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment, criminal mischief, theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Dante Lamar Marshall
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Mark Jeffrey May
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Marcos Pedro Castaneda
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Gerrit James Johnson
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Enterprise, OR
Chad Russell Nickerson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
