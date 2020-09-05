Charles Robert Brewer

Age: 63 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milwaukie, OR

Kristina Cowden

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Allen Gene Davis

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Jack Edward Debord

Age: 65 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Tigard, OR

Amber DeJesus Carrillo

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment, criminal mischief, theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Dante Lamar Marshall

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Mark Jeffrey May

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Marcos Pedro Castaneda

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Gerrit James Johnson

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Enterprise, OR

Chad Russell Nickerson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

