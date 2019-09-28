Gilonny Michael Cooper

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Bend, OR

Amber Darlene Garcia

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, theft, giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Joseph Dean Johnson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

James Joseph Martinez

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jaden Wayne Orr

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Strangulation, assault

No bail

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Clinton Robert Peterson

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Cody James Sefton

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Jason Dale Snow

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII, tampering with evidence

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

John Floyd Ware

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Natasha Mable Watson

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.