Gilonny Michael Cooper
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Driving while suspended
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Bend, OR
Amber Darlene Garcia
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, theft, giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Joseph Dean Johnson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
James Joseph Martinez
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jaden Wayne Orr
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Strangulation, assault
No bail
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Clinton Robert Peterson
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Cody James Sefton
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Jason Dale Snow
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, DUII, tampering with evidence
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
John Floyd Ware
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Natasha Mable Watson
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.