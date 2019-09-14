Austin Leroy James
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Dawn Patricia Lowe
Age: 46 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Arthur Paul Mack Jr.
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Wapato, WA
Thomas Cesar Manning
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Jesse Miranda
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Sarah Jennie O’Shea
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Gilberto Vera Rosendez
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Christopher Dean Schnider
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Alexander Jerome Thacker
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal mistreatment, assault
No bail
Last known location: Springfield, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.