Austin Leroy James

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Dawn Patricia Lowe

Age: 46 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Arthur Paul Mack Jr.

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Wapato, WA

Thomas Cesar Manning

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Jesse Miranda

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Strangulation, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Sarah Jennie O’Shea

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Gilberto Vera Rosendez

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Christopher Dean Schnider

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Alexander Jerome Thacker

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal mistreatment, assault

No bail

Last known location: Springfield, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

