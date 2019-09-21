David Jesse Goertzen Jr.

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Troy Michael Hays

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: College Place, WA

Arturo Celestino Hernandez

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Justin William McCormack

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, strangulation, DUII, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Morgan Marie Nurmi

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Assault of public safety officer, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tyler James Sanders

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Calvin Eugene Smith

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Jefferson, OR

Jason Andrew Stewart

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Jeffrey Todd Williams

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

