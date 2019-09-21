David Jesse Goertzen Jr.
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Troy Michael Hays
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: College Place, WA
Arturo Celestino Hernandez
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Justin William McCormack
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, strangulation, DUII, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Morgan Marie Nurmi
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Assault of public safety officer, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tyler James Sanders
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Calvin Eugene Smith
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Jefferson, OR
Jason Andrew Stewart
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Jeffrey Todd Williams
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
