Chawn Everett Brooks
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Robert Thomas Ray Gibbs
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Burglary, theft
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
David Duane Hoskins
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Contempt of court
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Michael Thomas Judd
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Joshua Alan McNeil
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful use of weapon, assault, menacing, strangulation
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Heydi Yajaira Sandoval
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Jose Jeronimo Tecuanhuehue
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with police, using marijuana in a public place
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
James Herman Thomas
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Ryan Lee Weems
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass, carrying concealed weapon
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Laura Jo Yearicks
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Ontario, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.