Chawn Everett Brooks

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Robert Thomas Ray Gibbs

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Burglary, theft

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

David Duane Hoskins

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Contempt of court

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Michael Thomas Judd

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Joshua Alan McNeil

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Unlawful use of weapon, assault, menacing, strangulation

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Heydi Yajaira Sandoval

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Jose Jeronimo Tecuanhuehue

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with police, using marijuana in a public place

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

James Herman Thomas

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Ryan Lee Weems

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, criminal trespass, carrying concealed weapon

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Laura Jo Yearicks

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Ontario, OR

