Kayla Fossek tells Washington Elementary School students about traditional clothing, beadwork and regalia worn by indigenous people of the area during Rock Your School, a worldwide education event on Oct. 21, 2021. Assisting Fossek are her 12-year-old paint horse Billy and her father, Robert Fossek. Kayla, a 2019 Happy Canyon princess and a 2020 Pendleton Round-Up princess, is a descendent of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Students from Washington Elementary School in Pendleton learn about traditional tribal foods and basket making on Oct. 21, 2021, during Rock Your School, a worldwide education movement. Sharing information is Brosnan Spencer, Bobby Fossek and Meadow Fossek-Spencer.
