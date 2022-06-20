Rusty Black – Early Years Category (Service prior to 1960)
Rusty Black volunteered for Happy Canyon from age 15 in 1956, when she trained her first show horse Domino. This began her legacy with Happy Canyon, where she never missed a show until her passing away in 2021. Rusty had over 65 years of volunteer service, providing seven beautiful horses for the key equine part of the show. Rusty was awarded the Happy Canyon Appreciation Award in 1992. Her horses Domino and Cataldo were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Bob Forth – Volunteer Category (Happy Canyon)
Bob Forth has been a Happy Canyon volunteer for 59 years. He worked on the West Gate during the pageant for 57 years. He has also assisted with work parties, volunteered with behind-the-scenes preparations, helped manage the show’s livestock and maintain its rolling stock. He is also an active Round-Up volunteer in the Westward Ho! Parade team. Bob was honored with the Round-Up Appreciation Award in 2016 and the Orville Gerberding Award in 2014.
Jerome Robinson – Contract Personnel Category
Jerome Robinson, Fort Collins, Colo., was PBR’s arena director for 29 years. He was honored by Round-Up and Happy Canyon in 2019 for his unwavering support and dedication to PBR events in Pendleton. Jerome passed away in January of 2022.
Randy Severe – Special Inductee
This year, Hall of Fame directors approved the special induction of Randy Severe. The board has historically held the ability to induct an individual into the Hall of Fame under special circumstances. Randy’s induction is based on his contributions as a contractor and volunteer. Further, the directors chose to honor his commitment to professional rodeo cowboys, many of whom he considered friends, and to a city that he loved very much.
Randy spent 47 years making saddles at Severe Brothers Saddlery, following in the footsteps of fellow Hall of Famers, his father Bill and uncle Duff Severe. For approximately 20 of those 47 years, Randy was master saddle maker for Severe Brothers. From 1968 to his death in 2021, Severe Brothers built 250 of the Round-Up’s 402 championship saddles. During his lifetime, Randy is credited with making over 530 saddles, inclusive of the championship trophies.
Randy also kept the legendary Hotel de Cow Punch doors open. The legacy of the Hotel was 73 years strong at Randy’s passing and had seen the likes of rodeo contestants from the early years of the Rodeo Cowboy Association (RCA) to the modern-day Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA). The Hotel was not only a place of refuge and relaxation for rough stock cowboys during Round-Up week, but saw the coming and goings of cowboys almost year-round.
Randy volunteered for the Pendleton Round-Up in his own right. His volunteerism spanned 26 years, including 10 years on the Board of Directors, two of which he spent as President. His presidency included the 2010 Centennial Year of the Round-Up. Beyond his contributions as a championship saddle maker and volunteer for the Round-Up, Randy was an ambassador for everything Pendleton and western, to include music.
Unexpected visitors were often present at the saddle shop. Tourists who heard it was the place to get a look at the real West and Pendleton, friends and acquaintances or even a celebrity now and then, were all welcomed with a smile. They left with a strengthened perception of the positive attributes of his hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.