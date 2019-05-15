PENDLETON — Rural hospitals in Eastern Oregon not only provide vital health care, but employment that supports local economies, according to a report released this week.
The report, prepared for the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems by ECONorthwest, said Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner employs 116 people, contributing more than $11.5 million into Oregon’s gross state product and over $400,000 in state and local taxes. In Umatilla County, 950 people work directly for hospitals in Hermiston and Pendleton, providing more than $89 million to the gross state product and $3.5 million to state and local taxes.
According to the report, hospitals provide 2% of all jobs in Umatilla and Morrow counties. Bob Houser, chief executive officer at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, said after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, a clinic in Irrigon doubled in size and three years ago a clinic was opened in the Ione School through a collaborative effort of the hospital, the county and the school district.
At Pendleton’s Catholic Health Initiatives St. Anthony Hospital, Janeen Reding, marketing vice president of human resources, said beyond the hospital’s 355 employees, 55 additional workers are under contract for services like lab work, emergency room physicians, admission and billing staff and food preparation.
“Our employment model evolved,” Reding said. “The industry norm is to contract some of these areas of expertise to partners like Conifer Health Solutions for billing or Thomas Cuisine that employs our chefs and food managers.”
Reding said partnerships are how health care providers can be creative to meet needs where there isn’t an abundance of funding and said the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization is a prime example of how area hospitals coming together, a program Oregon put together after the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
“One of the virtues of rural communities in general is an ability to do more with less,” Reding said. “There is a natural ingenuity and thinking creatively with what you have.”
The report also calculated the economic contributions from hospital community benefit expenditures like providing free or discounted care to low-income individuals, conducting education or research to promote community health, or donating funds and/or services to community groups.
“EOCCO is a prime example of area hospitals coming together,” Reding said. “We are very proud to be making sure people have the coverage they need.”
Health care providers aren’t only making partners with other businesses to streamline administration and other services, but the industry trend is creating partnerships to deliver the best care.
“What we are finding right now, if we are really going to meet the health care needs of the community, our hospitals are finding partners with our independent clinics, Interpath Laboratories as well as mental health and our local police,” Reding said.
ECONorthwest’s study revealed on average, from 2004 to 2016, the growth in rural health care jobs averaged 1.3% while total employment has grown only 0.4%. The only year during this time period when growth has been negative was 2011, which was the year after the 2010 passing of the Affordable Care Act. Between 2013 and 2017 hospital employment in Oregon grew from 59,709 to 68,362, approximately 14%. Of that growth, 10% occurred since 2015.
