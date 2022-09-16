“El agua es un derecho!” (Water is a right!). With banners in Spanish communities of the Lower Umatilla Basin in Morrow and Umatilla counties protested yesterday (Sept. 15) during a Safe Rural Water Community meeting at Sam Boardman Elementary School.
The event followed the June 2022 Morrow County-declaration of Water Emergency due to the high levels of nitrates, and was hosted by the Oregon Rural Action and community members.
Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty gave an overview of the 485 wells/households tested by the county in an investment of $500,000 last June. “Two hundred of these wells tested over 10 mg/L and we still need to test many more households,” said Jim.
According to information from the Oregon Rural Action, nitrate is naturally occurring. It has no color, smell, or taste. However, water with high levels of nitrates above 10 mg/L can be harmful to human health.
The risk is especially high for pregnant and nursing women and for infants. Infants are at risk of methemoglobinemia, also known as “blue baby syndrome”.
Long term-effects may be spontaneous miscarriages, birth defects, thyroid disfunction and some cancers in adults (stomach and bladder).
“I remember talking with a family during the testing process who reported some of these diseases,” remembered Jim. “We have an emergency in our hands,” he said.
Debbie Radie of the Boardman Business Coalition spoke to the efforts of Boardman Foods and many businesses in the area on an overall commitment to ensuring safe drinking water for area residents. “My house in Irrigon uses a well, and I had no idea of the problem that was identified 30 years ago,” said Debbie.
“Boardman Foods selected workers to be volunteers in the testing and is paying for filtration systems distributed by the Umatilla Morrow county’s public health department for people whose wells have tested high for nitrates”, she said.
U.S. Senator Merkley recorded a message on the federal response and staff represented U.S. Senator Wyden at the event.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., introduced in March legislation that would expand access to safe sanitation and clean drinking water for rural and underserved communities.
“Western communities are in desperate need of federal help to shore up access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation,” Wyden said. “Access to clean drinking water is a human right, and this legislation is a key piece of the puzzle in helping identify just how far-reaching the water access gap is, and then responding with investments supporting those communities to close that gap across Oregon and nationwide.”
“Reliable access to clean drinking water is vital to the health and safety of any community—especially during an ongoing global pandemic,” Merkley said. “Far too many underserved communities lack access to safe basic necessities—this is wrong. I look forward to continuing my work with Senator Wyden and Senator Heinrich to do all we can to ensure clean and reliable drinking water and safe sanitation for all our communities here in Oregon and beyond.”
“Most state legislative representatives were unavailable as were state agency officials from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality with regulatory authority to protect Oregon’s groundwater and ensure safe drinking water,” said Kristin Ostrom, executive director of the Oregon Rural Action.
Community members offered testimonies, and with Morrow County, requested the state’s support to develop a coordinated response, in compliance with recent Environmental Protection Agency’s criteria to address the immediate public health risks in the Lower Umatilla Basin, that identifies each resident with a drinking water well and offers alternative drinking water at no cost to residents whose drinking water sample exceeds the federal maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
