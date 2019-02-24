A winter storm touched down Saturday night and Sunday morning, adding a new layer of snow across the Columbia Basin and lower Blue Mountain foothills.
With more snow in the forecast, we'll post updated school delays and closures for Monday, Feb. 25 here:
As of 8:30 p.m.:
• Stanfield School District is on 3-hour delay
• Morrow County School District on 3-hour delay
• Umatilla School District is on 3-hour delay
• Ione School District is on 3-hour delay
• Athena-Weston School District on 2-hour delay
• Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay
• Pendleton School District is closed
• Pilot Rock School District is closed
• Echo School District is closed
• Helix School District is closed
• Blue Mountain Community College’s Pendleton campus will be closed. All other BMCC locations will run on a 3-hour delay (11 a.m. start).
This page will be updated if additional closures or delays are reported.
