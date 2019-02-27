A winter storm touched down Saturday night and has continued into the week, adding a new layer of snow and freezing rain across the Columbia Basin and Blue Mountains
We'll post updated school delays and closures for Thursday, Feb. 28 here:
As of 8 p.m.:
• Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay
• Ione School District on 3-hour delay
• Stanfield School District on 3-hour delay
• Umatilla School District on 3-hour delay
• Morrow County School District on 3-hour delay
This page will be updated if additional closures or delays are reported.
