A winter storm touched down Saturday night and has continued into the week, adding a new layer of snow across the Columbia Basin and lower Blue Mountain foothills.
Nearly every local school district delayed or canceled school on Monday, and we'll post updated school delays and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 26 here:
As of 4 p.m.:
• Pendleton School District is closed
This page will be updated if additional closures or delays are reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.