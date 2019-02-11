Pendleton School District is CLOSED

Umatilla School District is CLOSED

Hermiston School District is CLOSED

Pilot Rock School District is CLOSED

———

Hermiston School District is on a 2-HOUR DELAY

Helix School District is on a 2-HOUR DELAY

Morrow County School District on 3-HOUR DELAY

Ione School District on 3-HOUR DELAY

Stanfield School District on 3-HOUR DELAY

Athena-Weston School District on 2-HOUR DELAY

