PENDLETON — Costs of a majority of national retail fertilizers were lower in June than May, according to prices tracked by agricultural data analysis service DTN. This was the first time since the third week of November 2020 that most fertilizers were lower.
Six fertilizers’ prices were lower than May, but none was down a substantial amount. DTN designates a move of 5% or more as significant.
Average price for urea was $979 per ton and anhydrous $1,529.
Two fertilizers were slightly more expensive in June than in May. The average price of UAN28 was $633 per ton and UAN32 $731, an all-time high.
On a price per pound of nitrogen basis, the average for urea was $1.06, anhydrous $0.93, UAN28 $1.13 and UAN32 $1.14.
It took one year, six months and 20 days for the majority of fertilizer prices finally to be lower, DTN noted.
Important fertilizers doubled from the first week of May 2021 to 2022, reported DTN. Anhydrous ammonia reached an all-time high of $1,534 per ton in
April, stayed the same in May and fell slightly in June. Urea also hit a record of $1,031 per ton in April, dropped to $1,001 in May and further in June. Anhydrous was barely above $400 in September 2020, but zoomed upward more than 250% in less than two years.
Fertilizer inflation has outpaced even gasoline, diesel and natural gas price hikes. Producing nitrogen fertilizers ammonia and urea requires natural gas feedstock.
Russia and Ukraine have been among major urea-exporting countries. The U.S. was the third leading urea importer in 2019, after India and Brazil, according to Statista. It imports nearly half the urea it uses. The U.S. produced over 5.7 million metric tons in 2019, while importing almost 4.9 tonnes, for 46%, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization reported.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.