Snowy Wallowas.jpg

Fields outside of Joseph were still snow covered in late March 2023, and early spring storms brought additional snow to elevations above 5,000 feet, setting up Wallowa County for a potentially good water year.

 Katy Nesbitt/For EO Media Group

ENTERPRISE — Winter snow and rain continue to fill Northeastern Oregon reservoirs and with snowpack levels in Union and Wallowa counties hovering between 124% and 128% of average at the end of March, the region is in good shape when it comes to moisture.

While lower elevation soils are benefitting from recent storms, Pete Schreder, OSU extension agent, said in Wallowa County there is a little bit of a deficit in soil moisture.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.