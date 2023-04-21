ENTERPRISE — Winter snow and rain continue to fill Northeastern Oregon reservoirs and with snowpack levels in Union and Wallowa counties hovering between 124% and 128% of average at the end of March, the region is in good shape when it comes to moisture.
While lower elevation soils are benefitting from recent storms, Pete Schreder, OSU extension agent, said in Wallowa County there is a little bit of a deficit in soil moisture.
But that can change quickly.
“With a decent, wet spring, we could get caught up,” Schreder said.
Drought might not be a concern this year, but inflation isn’t subsiding. Schreder said costs for fuel, fertilizer, and other chemicals are still high. Complicating matters for hay and wheat growers, surplus from last year has softened the market.
“I was at a meeting with forage growers and in terms of moving surplus hay now, it is setting up for a sluggish market in 2023 and that will cut into their revenue,” Schreder said.
Timothy hay is just one of the crops Mark Butterfield grows in Wallowa County. He said he’s heard some producers have 30% to 50% carryover from last year, but his 2022 hay has all been sold.
“I think the market will correct itself quickly,” Butterfield said. “It usually does. If it doesn’t, we’ll grow something else while the market is down.”
Soil moisture and irrigation water are important factors for growing hay, but Butterfield said timing and weather are the biggest.
“We have enough moisture in the ground, but we can’t control the rain — rain at the wrong time is bad for us,” Butterfield said.
Selling timothy is dependent on the hay’s color, Butterfield said. If rain falls on cut hay about to be baled, it can turn from dark or pale green to brown, reducing its value. If hay sits in the sun too long and bleaches out, that also affects its marketability.
Ranchers could benefit from hay surplus
A surplus of hay on the market can benefit livestock producers, as well as the current surplus of soft white wheat. Dan Steiner, a Morrow county wheat broker, said last year US growers had a bigger crop than average and like hay, there’s a carryover from last year.
With a glut of 2022 wheat and a shortage of corn, wheat is being fed to cattle at the feed lots, Steiner said.
“Normally 70 percent of the US wheat production is exported, but this year it will likely be closer to 55 to 60 percent, and more wheat will go to domestic feed,” Steiner said.
To put different numbers on wheat exports, Steiner said that during the last week of March only 1.4 million bushels of wheat were exported, when the US generally averages shipping 3.5 to 4 million bushels a week.
Prices are down, too, Steiner said.
On December 1, 2022, a bushel of soft white wheat fetched $8.80. At the end of March, he said the price was $7.70 a bushel.
“Unless something crazy happens in the world prices are not going to appreciate between now and this fall,” Steiner said. “They may go up 20 cents or 40 cents, but I don’t see them getting back to last December’s prices.”
Beef prices holding steady
Low feed prices combined with smaller herds are keeping beef prices relatively steady.
According to Will Price, OSU extension agent for Baker and Union counties, cattle are going for about $1.85 a pound at Intermountain Livestock Exchange, a cattle sale yard in La Grande.
The 2021 drought in the Northwest led some producers to sell off some of their cattle, but Price said the biggest drought effect was in the Southwest, in areas like eastern Colorado and the panhandle of Oklahoma.
“There will be a two- to three-year lag time before the herds in the southern plains can start rebuilding again,” Price said.
Demand, overall, is up and keeping prices up, Price said, and economists are predicting that choice and prime cuts are going to be even more valuable.
“Typically, this time of year, there is a 70-cent difference between select and choice — now there is $1 to $1.50 difference — double the norm,” Price said.
Another benefit to livestock ranchers is last year’s forage and a good outlook for this summer’s grazing season.
“Because we had such a good forage production year, a lot of folks who came off grazing permits in the fall left a pretty significant feed source,” Schreder said. “Leaving that kind of residual means better success for this year.”
Despite good snowpack and spring rains the last couple of years, climate scientists predict hotter and drier conditions in the coming decades. Through different modes of technology, OSU Extension is helping producers adjust and adapt to change.
To help producers access state and federal disaster relief programs, there are computers in each extension office for their use, said Darrin Walenta, an agronomist with the OSU Extension Service in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
To track soil moisture, Walenta said he worked with the U.S. Bureau of Recreation and Oregon Water Resources Department to add two new weather stations designed to model evapotranspiration for crop production and efficient irrigation. The information from the weather stations is stored in a database accessible online called Agrimet and is available at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/agrimet/.
“We put one up in the Wallowa Valley last June between Enterprise and Joseph and another by North Powder,” Walenta said. “Now we have four stations uploading information into this massive agrimet network.”
Agrimet is used by water managers and irrigators and provides good, local, quality weather.
Walenta said tapping into the network will give more precise estimates of crop evapotranspiration closer to a field scale level.
“During this legislative session there is a lot of interest at the state level to provide more resources to extension to help build irrigation capacity across the state,” Walenta said. “By placing weather stations in irrigated areas that benefit from that system we can fund faculty around the state to help with irrigation technology and efficiency.”
