It takes more than cool, new technology to bring energy from Amazon’s wind and solar farms onto the grid. Here are five little-known facts about how it’s done.

Charley Daitch is the director of Energy and Water Strategy at Amazon Web Services (AWS). His team helps plan, engineer, develop, and build our data centers and other physical infrastructure around the world. Daitch’s team is responsible for connecting data centers to the power grid and utility water systems—and ensuring that those resources come from sustainable sources.

AWS-Solar-Farm-VA.gif
AWS-Solar-Farm-VA.jpg
AWS-Turbine-OH.gif

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.