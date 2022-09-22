 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
CHANGING LIVES

Amazon Web Services and Blue Mountain Community College offer a skills training program to help locals access new cloud computing career opportunities, regardless of their experience

  • Updated
  • 0
Data Center Tech.jpg

When Amazon Web Services (AWS) began building data centers in Northeast Oregon, the company saw an opportunity to offer the local community training to develop the skills they would need to pursue new careers in the industry — and Blue Mountain Community College was on hand to help.

In 2015, AWS teamed up with Peter Hernberg — who has taught math and computer science at the college in the city of Pendleton for eight years — to create the Data Center Technician Training Program. The one-year program is open to anyone, regardless of their background or skills, and prepares them for employment in data centers and the broader IT sector. In addition, AWS makes a total of $100,000 available in scholarships annually — vastly reducing the cost of participation for students.

Data center tech story.png

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred