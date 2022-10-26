Amazon Web Services is increasing STEAM education equity, access in Eastern Oregon

In an ever-changing, increasingly digital world, it is critical that students are prepared with the knowledge and skills to innovate, collaborate, think critically and creatively, to problem-solve. Education that brings together science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM), cultivates these capabilities, while exposing students to these critical disciplines. With these in-demand skills, students are better prepared for a modern workforce.
“When we consider who could benefit from high-quality education across STEAM, we should be thinking about the next generation,” said Cornelia Robinson, Head of Global Inclusion and Outreach for Amazon Web Services (AWS). “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. That’s why at AWS, we are doing our part to help make sure that students have access, and the opportunity to succeed, in these increasingly relevant fields.”
AWS is committed to bringing more resources to children and young adults to help them build their best future. Over the past several years, it has made significant investments to build STEAM education in Eastern Oregon. Its focus has been on long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage its scale, unique assets, and culture.
Today, we are highlighting three of these programs that are making an impact in Eastern Oregon.
Girls’ Tech Days is a free, half-day annual program that emphasizes STEAM for school-age girls and young women. The overarching goal of Girls’ Tech Day is to address the lack of young women across the globe currently pursuing tech careers. According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering.
The program uses interactive activities to educate and inspire, giving girls and young women the opportunity to explore coding, robotics, cloud computing, problem solving, and more, through a fun filled approach. It also introduces a wide-range of tech careers and exposes girls to trailblazing women in technology.
“Events like Girls’ Tech Day help promote excitement in STEAM among girls and young women,” said Torrie Griggs, Port of Morrow’s Sustainable Agriculture and Energy (SAGE) Center Manager. “It also sends a powerful message – that there is ample opportunity for women to develop careers in these fields.”
The first Girls’ Tech Day in Eastern Oregon took place in 2019. After two years in a virtual format, it returns as an in-person event on October 29 at the SAGE Center in Boardman. For more information and to register, visit here.
AWS Think Big Spaces are educational labs that provide a place beyond the standard classroom for students to explore and cultivate an interest in STEAM. The labs encourage a hands-on approach where students use STEAM to think big to solve real-world problems.
AWS has invested in two Think Big Spaces in Eastern Oregon. In 2021, AWS InCommunities helped to fund the space at the SAGE Center in Boardman, and earlier this year, it funded the space at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). Two more spaces in the area are also underway - the Space in the city of Hermiston is set to launch on October 26, and the new space in Umatilla is slated to open in early 2023.
The new space in Hermiston is located across from Blue Mountain Community College’s campus and will be used for students from third grade all the way through community college.
“The Think Big Space will give Hermiston students a step ahead, as they learn to look at problems in more innovative and imaginative ways," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tricia Mooney. "These are skills that will help prepare them for the future workforce — regardless if that future is four years or 10 years away.”
We Build It Better is an 18-week program for middle school students that provides hands-on interdisciplinary STEAM programing. Developed in collaboration with Flight Works Alabama (an Airbus Americas 501c3), the program provides a set of classroom kits designed to help teachers seeking fun and engaging STEAM content, while expanding students’ creative capacity and encouraging a spirit of innovation.
“The goal of the program is for students to become innovators and inventors in training,” said Kalie Davis, Manager of Economic Development for AWS. “Children become aware of traditional careers at a young age. But the careers in modern science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) – likely to be the most in-demand when they enter the workforce – aren’t traditionally introduced to younger students.”
The program aims to expose students to comprehensive STEAM concepts and help develop an understanding of what it means to work in a STEAM job, thereby expand their ideas for future career choices.
Seven schools in Eastern Oregon have implemented We Build It Better, including Clara Brownell, Armand Larive, and Sandstone Middle Schools, as well as, Riverside, Heppner, Irrigon Jr/Sr High Schools, and Ione Community School.
“Our hope is the We Build it Better program provides another pathway to enrich students with STEAM skills,” concludes Davis.
