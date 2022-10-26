 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
PREPARING STUDENTS FOR THE JOBS OF TOMORROW

Amazon Web Services is increasing STEAM education equity, access in Eastern Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon Web Services is increasing STEAM education equity, access in Eastern Oregon

In an ever-changing, increasingly digital world, it is critical that students are prepared with the knowledge and skills to innovate, collaborate, think critically and creatively, to problem-solve. Education that brings together science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM), cultivates these capabilities, while exposing students to these critical disciplines. With these in-demand skills, students are better prepared for a modern workforce.

“When we consider who could benefit from high-quality education across STEAM, we should be thinking about the next generation,” said Cornelia Robinson, Head of Global Inclusion and Outreach for Amazon Web Services (AWS). “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. That’s why at AWS, we are doing our part to help make sure that students have access, and the opportunity to succeed, in these increasingly relevant fields.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred