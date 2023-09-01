 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Sponsored by Amazon Web Services
'Soup to nuts'

How I learned to build a computer from scratch. Here's how you can do the same.

  • Updated
  • 0

Editor's Note

Ruth Daugherty is taking a hands-on class, developed by Amazon Web Services, on how to build and service computers. She told us what she and her classmates have learned so far.

The Data Center Technician training program, which Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers in several communities where it operates, is specially designed to train people like Ruth Daugherty, with little or no previous technical experience, in the skills they need to work in data centers and other information technology (IT) roles. Daugherty shares what it's like taking the training program and how this will help her prepare for her career as a computer technician.

In today's competitive job market, finding a role with real career development opportunities is tough, especially in an area where someone doesn’t have any previous experience.

Last summer, I came across a flyer about the Data Center Technician training program at Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) here in Eastern Oregon, where AWS has one of its largest data center regions in the world.

assets.aboutamazon bmmcc4.jpg

Ruth Daugherty is a student at Blue Mountain Community College.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred