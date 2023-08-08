Oregon Community Foundation promotes Indigenous lifeways through art and community building

A piece of artwork by 2023 Indigenous Place Keeping Artist fellow Steph Littlebird. This piece is being shown as a part of a current exhibit at Chachalu Museum and Cultural Center on the Grande Ronde Reservation.
Oregon’s Indigenous cultures are as diverse as its landscape. Preserving the lifeways of these cultures rebuilds community and showcases the knowledge, wisdom and skills passed down from generation to generation.
Oregon Community Foundation collaboration with Oregon tribes is similarly diverse and varied, supporting programs like the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute and lifeways courses for youth on the reservation of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; hunting for First Foods and preserving the native languages of Fort McDermitt Tribe on the border of Nevada; a capital campaign to pay off Portland’s Native American Youth and Family Center mortgage; the Wallowa Homeland Project in Northeast Oregon that provides a place for tribes to gather, celebrate their culture and pass on their heritage and traditions.
Situated in the Oregon Coast Range between Salem and Lincoln City lies the headquarters for the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde. David Harrelson, an enrolled Grande Ronde member and the tribe’s Cultural Resources Department manager, said overseeing traditional arts instruction like carving and weaving led to his being invited to sit on the Oregon Arts Commission. He said within the first six months he noticed a significant gap between those practicing traditional arts and those making a living as an artist.
“It seemed like a lot of people who have commercial success or broad recognition are self-financed,” he said. “What I realized is as a community with historic trauma and challenges they were in less of a financial position to self-finance.”
With OCF support, Harrelson said his department was able to offer fellowships that would provide a stipend, allowing artists to dedicate themselves to their craft.
“Most of the funding in arts is at the project level — like $2,000 to $5,000 — and it doesn’t allow you to not work a job,” Harrelson said.
The Indigenous Place Keeping Artist Fellowship supports art that originates from the landscape and intentionally builds community around art.
Harrelson said canoe carving and basket making are examples of place keeping art with materials derived from the local environment, but artists across the spectrum are encouraged to apply — artists who create visual or performance art, writing, and even food. The fellowships are competitive and Grande Ronde gives stipends to the finalists besides awards of $20,000 for the winners.
“OCF got involved when they heard we were doing this and said they would fund a second fellowship as well as the stipends. This way those not selected still have a proposal to pitch to other fellowships,” Harrelson said.
The idea of place keeping is larger than the tribes of the Grande Ronde, Harrelson said.
“We seeded the idea that that other tribal communities can provide funding for people to think about doing place keeping work.”
Harrelson said the grant from OCF was awarded to Greg Robinson to develop a large piece of artwork using Ultra High Performance Concrete, combined with mixed media, such as cast glass and other materials that can be used for outdoor public art. Anthony Hudson received OCF funding to research stories and records of gender variance and queer Indigenous traditions in Grand Ronde homelands as well as those from other tribal nations.
The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs represent Wasco, Tenino or “Warm Springs”, and Paiute tribal people. Their territory once stretched along the mid-Columbia River, including some of the most productive salmon fishing sites in the basin, down along the eastern edge of the Cascade Mountains, and south and east into Oregon’s high desert. Today the Warm Springs Reservation is a shadow of its former territory located just south of the timbered foothills of Mt. Hood.
COVID-19 restrictions were devastating for not just small businesses on the Warm Springs Reservation, but public places like the Museum at Warm Springs, as well. Elizabeth Woody, the museum’s executive director, said between 2020 and 2022, they were forced to close and cancel exhibits and programs, including the annual fundraiser.
“The loss of revenue in our gift shop and admissions sales were devastating since these income streams also bring in critical yearly operations support,” Woody said.
This year the museum received operating support from OCF to maintain day-to-day activities as their regular funding streams get back on track.
“Our annual fundraising gala will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, at Tetherow Resort in Bend and it will be a joyous occasion as we celebrate our Museum’s 30th anniversary,” Wood said. “With the help of OCF and the gift of this year’s $32,000 in operating funds, we have been able to sustain our mission during a very dark couple of years.”
Chris Watson is the executive director of the Warm Springs Community Action Team. His entrée into Oregon Community Foundation, he said, was as member of its Central Oregon Leadership Council for six years, beginning in 2014.
“The Leadership Council gives people from each region a real chance to voice what happens in their region and guides funding decisions,” Watson said.
Out of that experience Watson, a white male with a staff of predominantly tribal members, quickly realized Indigenous membership would add a unique perspective to the Leadership Council.
As a European American man I can’t represent Warm Springs in the same way as a tribal member,” Watson said. “Over the years, tribal members were added to the leadership council, ensuring voices usually not well heard by foundations or other powerful entities were being heard.”
In 2018, Watson said he applied for funding to kick start a project to convert a former government building on the reservation to a business incubator with retail and office space and a food court for tribal entrepreneurs. Through an OCF’s Creative Heights grant Watson said a film is being made of the radical makeover of the former commissary.
“OCF was the first foundation that provided us funding for the commissary project. Since then we have received grants from the Collins Foundation and Meyer Memorial Trust, as well as other private and public funders,” Watson said.
Watson said OCF granted the Community Action Team $532,000 in the last five years, but the support goes beyond funding.
“OCF talks us up and tells other foundations we are a good organization and that influence has helped us leverage $2.5 million — and they still believe in us today,” Watson said.
Some of funding has also been used for the Action Team’s general operations, especially during COVID-19 restrictions when the staff needed laptops to work from home and help with their bookkeeping, but most of OCF’s support has gone to supporting their focus areas – like providing micro grants to tribal business owners trying to stay afloat during the pandemic as well as programs like Thriving Entrepreneurs that offers workshops, business plan development, and business counseling.
The Action Team is also putting its OCF money toward the youth of Warm Springs by developing a youth community garden and a summer program that includes art, basketball and workforce development.
“The ripple effects that occur because of these grants is incredible,” Watson said.
