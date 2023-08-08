 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation
Grants cause a ripple effect

Oregon Community Foundation promotes Indigenous lifeways through art and community building

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Community Foundation promotes Indigenous lifeways through art and community building

Oregon’s Indigenous cultures are as diverse as its landscape. Preserving the lifeways of these cultures rebuilds community and showcases the knowledge, wisdom and skills passed down from generation to generation.

Oregon Community Foundation collaboration with Oregon tribes is similarly diverse and varied, supporting programs like the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute and lifeways courses for youth on the reservation of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; hunting for First Foods and preserving the native languages of Fort McDermitt Tribe on the border of Nevada; a capital campaign to pay off Portland’s Native American Youth and Family Center mortgage; the Wallowa Homeland Project in Northeast Oregon that provides a place for tribes to gather, celebrate their culture and pass on their heritage and traditions.

IMG_1064.jpg

A piece of artwork by 2023 Indigenous Place Keeping Artist fellow Steph Littlebird. This piece is being shown as a part of a current exhibit at Chachalu Museum and Cultural Center on the Grande Ronde Reservation.

Children watch ceremonial dancing at the Museum at Warm Springs.
Painted Pony.jpg

OCF helped the Warm Springs Community Action Team provide relief funding for business like the Painted Pony coffee shop on the reservation.

Through OCF grants that support public art, the Warm Springs basketball court got a makeover.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred