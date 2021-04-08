PILOT ROCK — Tanner Corwin threw for 234 yards and six touchdowns to lead Pilot Rock to a 60-22 Big Sky League win over Ione/Arlington on Thursday, April 8.
With the win, the Rockets ran their win streak to four games.
“They did a great job,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said of his team. “We learned from the first two whoppings we took from Dufur and Adrian. Now, we are looking like a veteran team, not a bunch of scared little boys.”
Corwin, who has 58 career passing touchdowns, threw three to freshman Austin Ford, and two to Wyatt Stillman.
Corwin also ran for 40 yards and a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“Tanner had a monster game,” Baleztena said.
Ford finished with 101 yards receiving, while freshman Efren Castro had 152 yards rushing.
Defensively, Ford had an interception for the Rockets (4-1 BSL, 4-2 overall), while Paxton Ellis had 11 tackles, Stillman added nine tackles, and Caden Thornton had seven tackles and three quarterback sacks.
For Ione/Arlington, Taylor Rollins, in just his second week at quarterback, threw for 211 yards and one touchdown — 31 yards to Sam Grady.
Rollins also ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
“He threw the ball pretty well,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “He did all he could with very little experience. Some of his passes, he was throwing with someone in his face. The good thing is you can run the quarterback draw with him and you are guaranteed 3, 4 or 5 yards.”
The Cardinals finished the season 0-5, and will lose just two seniors from this year’s team.
“We got through a COVID season,” Stefani said. “We have eight freshmen coming in. There is a little light at the end of the tunnel.”
