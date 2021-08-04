MILTON-FREEWATER — Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer coach Jessy Watson pulled in quite a haul this summer, signing 16 players to his team.
Of the group, five are transfer students and 11 are true freshmen, including Hector Castillo and Rolando Castillo of McLoughlin High School.
Hector Castillo, a 6-foot, 155-pound defender, was a first-team all-Greater Oregon League pick in 2020, and a second-team pick in 2019. He also competed and lettered in basketball, football and track for the Pioneers.
In the classroom, he was named a scholar-athlete twice in soccer and basketball, and once in football. He plans to major in business at Eastern.
“We are going to be in a lot of trouble with him gone,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “He did a lot of work for us in the back. He led our defenders, and when we needed to attack, he made that happen. I’m hoping he does well there. It’s totally different, but once he adapts, he can be an asset to that team.”
The 5-10, 160-pound Rolando Castillo (Hector’s cousin) was an all-GOL midfielder for the Pioneers, but he can also play defense. He was a multiple letter winner in soccer and plans to major in physical activity and health.
“When we would have good strikers playing against us, we would move him back to defense,” Garcia said. “He was one of our leading scorers last year. He’s a hard worker and he has gotten a lot better than when I got him as a sophomore.”
Garcia said both players received scholarships at EOU.
“They are getting a big chunk of money, which is a plus,” Garcia said. “Get an education and play the game you love.”
Garcia has known Watson for years, and said the former Pioneers will be put to work.
“Jessy is a very tough and demanding coach,” Garcia said. “He demands more than you can give. He pushes his players to be successful, and he cares about his players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.