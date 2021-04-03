REDMOND — Jayden Wilson ran for three touchdowns, and had a hand in five on the day to lead Heppner to a 46-6 nonleague win over Toledo on Saturday, April 3.
“It wasn’t a fair fight,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Their quarterback didn’t make the trip, and their backup got hurt on the third play of the game. Other than a couple of fumbles, we did some good things offensively and defensively.”
The Mustangs (5-0) ran just 27 plays and had the ball a mere 8 minutes and 58 seconds on day.
“It’s kind of weird that way,” Grant said. “It feels at times we don’t get to run our offense very much. We have played five football games. Six or seven weeks ago, we didn’t know if we would get to play. It’s gratifying to have what we have. It has been quite a roller coaster.”
Wilson opened the game with an 8-yard touchdown run. After Toledo scored to make it 6-6, Brock Hisler took off for a 52-yard touchdown run and a 12-6 lead.
Coner Brosnan then picked off Boomers quarterback Cooper Rothenberger and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown and a 20-6 lead at the half.
In the second half, Wilson ran for a 31-yard touchdown, returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kason Cimmyotti.
“We took what they gave us,” Grant said of Wilson. “He did some good stuff. I was pleased with our blocking.”
Defensively, Hisler had 12 tackles and two quarterback sacks, Brosnan had eight tackles, and Jake Lentz forced a fumble.
The Mustangs will play 3A Amity on Friday, April 9, at Dufur High School. The Warriors also are 5-0 this season.
“That will be a full meal deal plus dessert,” Grant said. “They beat a 5A school (Milwaukie) pretty handily. They are an outstanding football program. It will be a good test for us.”
