GRESHAM — Despite the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Heppner Mustangs, they have endured some tough circumstances while enjoying a successful season.
The Mustangs capped a short 7-2 spring season, took second place in the Blue Mountain Conference and earned a Class 2A state playoff berth for the first time in two years. That's the good news.
The bad news? They played a tough Knappa team in a first-round contest of the state tournament in a very hot gym without air conditioning.
The Loggers (11-2) rolled to a 70-32 win over Heppner (7-3) Monday, June 21, at Rockwood Academy.
Knappa utilized an effective full-court press to build an 11-0 first-quarter lead, forcing Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm to call a timeout with 6:17 remaining.
The Loggers got steals and created numerous turnovers to extend the margin to 15-0.
"They're (Knappa) very good,” Rosenbalm said. “They jumped out and had a quick start early, but we battled back and played tough during stretches of the game. We haven't played a team with as much height as they have, and their size gave us trouble. There were stretches in each quarter when we had a good run, but I have to give Knappa a lot of credit, they took us out of what we normally do."
The Mustangs had trouble defending the taller Loggers, who featured 6-foot-8 post Logan Morrill. Knappa’s other big men included 6-7 junior Carter Morrill, who is Logan's twin brother, and 6-4 junior Brandon Gale.
Heppner's tallest player is 6-6 senior Jayden Wilson and the Mustangs have no one else taller than 6-2.
Heppner scored its first basket on a breakaway layup by senior Jackson Lehman (4 points), making it 15-2 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs fought back and trimmed the margin to 16-10 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Landon Mitchell (4 points) with 2:21 left in the quarter. Knappa quickly regained the momentum and built a 27-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Loggers outscored the Mustangs 17-2 in the second to build an insurmountable 42-14 halftime lead.
Heppner displayed a much better performance in the third, as they outscored Knappa 13-11 to make it 53-27.
"I think that's the best game that we've played all year," Knappa coach Paul Isom said. "We came out and played like we were shot out of a cannon. We were able to kind of smother them with our pressure defense and they (Heppner) had some early turnovers. Our full-court press really helped us. I have to give credit to Heppner, because they could've just folded up and stopped playing hard, but they kept battling and I knew that they weren't going to quit."
The Loggers continued to roll offensively and defensively in the fourth while building a 65-31 lead late in the game.
"We came out and played our game in the third quarter," said Rosenbalm, in his 11th year as the Mustangs coach. "It's not the way we wanted to end the season, but with the crazy year that we had, at least we got to experience playoff basketball, which was good for our underclassmen. I'm extremely proud of the kids for reaching the playoffs. It’s a fabulous accomplishment.”
Joe Sherman led the Mustangs with 10 points.
"I thanked our seniors for their four years of helping our program, which is in better shape now than when they started," Rosenbalm said. "They gave everything they've got to help improve our basketball program and I can't thank them enough for everything they've done for the last four years."
