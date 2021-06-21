GRESHAM — Sydney Wilson gathered an offensive rebound and put the ball in the basket with 2.7 seconds left in the game to lead Heppner to a 44-43 victory over Vernonia on Monday, June 21, in a loser-out game of the 2A state basketball tournament at Rockwood Academy in Gresham.
“They battled hard,” Mustangs coach Robert Wilson said of his team. “Vernonia is a good team. Sydney was in the right place at the right time. You can tell she has played tons of basketball.”
The Mustangs will play Gervais in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. Gervais advanced with a 63-12 win over Gold Beach.
The Mustangs trailed most of the game, but they did go on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 37-34 lead.
The Loggers came back with a 6-0 run of their own to go up 40-37 with 1:38 remaining.
Wilson hit a pair of free throws to pull Heppner within 43-42, then hit the game-winning shot to keep the Mustangs alive.
“I chose not to call a timeout,” coach Wilson said of the Mustangs’ final possession. “We took the ball down, got off a couple of shots and she got the last one.”
The game was close throughout. The teams were tied at 5-5 midway through the first, and Heppner led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter with a buzzer-beater by Wilson.
The Loggers and Mustangs were tied at 15-15 in the second quarter before Vernonia took a 20-17 lead at the half.
Heppner hurt itself in the first half with a 0-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.
“I like the fact we are aggressive and attacking the hoop,” coach Wilson said. “We shot a little better from the free-throw line in the second half, but we didn’t have as many attempts.”
Vernonia led 34-30 at the end of the third quarter, courtesy of 10 points in the quarter by Brooklynn Walters. Walters finished the game with 21 points.
“She shot some deep 3s to keep them in the game,” coach Wilson said. “When you have good players, they will keep you in the game.”
Wilson finished with 22 points for Heppner, including three 3-pointers. ZaBrena Masterson added 11 points.
“This is a very special group,” coach Wilson said. “They proved they weren’t ready to be done. Some teams would have folded. Pretty impressive what they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.