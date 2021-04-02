PENDLETON — Tyasin Burns had more than 250 all-purpose yards, and Brogan Biggerstaff threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 49-26 nonleague win Friday, April 2, over Baker.
“There was zero hesitation to play us and I appreciate that,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said of the Bulldogs. “They have some good football players. They had a good tailback and a couple of linemen who were tough to block. They are a good 4A program.”
The Bucks, who led 28-12 at the half, saw Burns catch five passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 79 yards and one touchdown.
“He played extremely fast today,” Davis said. “He had a tough game against Redmond (last week) — they were able to corral him. Today, he was definitely a different kid and proved what he was capable of doing. He did some good things on both sides of the ball and on special teams. It was one of his best games.”
Biggerstaff also threw touchdown passes to Payton Lambert, Kyle Liscom and Blake Swanson. He also ran for one touchdown.
“He had a tremendous day throwing the football,” Davis said. “We saw how they were covering certain formations and we were able to take advantage of that. He did a great job of distributing the ball.”
Defensively, Sam Coleman led the Bucks with nine tackles, while Liscom had seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Burns and Gabe Browning each had an interception, while Burns also had six tackles.
It was the final home game of the season for the Bucks (4-1), who will play at 6A Summit (2-3) on Friday, April 9.
“Four of our eight seniors scored on Senior Night, that was pretty cool,” Davis said. “To send them out with a win at Round-Up Stadium was a cherry on top.”
