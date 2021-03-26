REDMOND – The Special District 1 football standing just got a little more interesting after Redmond handed previously undefeated Pendleton a 28-0 loss on Friday, March 26.
The Bucks still lead SD1 with a 3-1 record, followed by Redmond and Hood River Valley, which are both 2-1.
“They are a physical football team and we didn’t respond,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They exposed our youth up front. Offensively, I don’t know if we had 75 yards of offense. It was pretty one sided. Hats off to Redmond, they hit us in the mouth.”
The Bucks trailed 21-0 at the half and had no answer for the Panthers in the second half. Redmond has only allowed 22 points in four games.
“They run a no-huddle offense and that wore us down,” Davis said. “Offensively, we have to do our part to move the chains. It’s a lesson learned, we’ll see how we respond.”
Pendleton lost Zaanan Bane on the first play of the game as he took a helmet to the thigh. The Panthers were able to key on Tyasin Burns, and they got to quarterback Brogan Biggerstaff, who threw three interceptions.
“Sometimes you are forced to throw,” Davis said. “Overall, I don’t think I called a very good game. We were out-gunned tonight.”
Pendleton will host Putnam at 7 p.m. April 2.
