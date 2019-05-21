It’s game day for the Irrigon baseball team, and that means “dinger French toast” for breakfast at the Henrichs.

“I’m superstitious, and so is half the team,” Irrigon coach Randy Henrich said. “Not many ballplayers aren’t. Every morning the day of a game, grandma (his wife Marie) has to make French toast.”

They can always count on their grandson Zack Henrichs to make an appearance, and assistant coach Fredy Vera. Other times, half the team shows up.

“She doesn’t mind,” Henrichs said of Marie. “There’s no bigger fan than her.”

The Knights (20-4) will host Taft (16-10) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 3A state baseball tournament.

“It should be a good game,” Henrichs said. “The boys are focused and I see us playing really good. But as a coach, you are always nervous. I have to try and not overthink things.”

The Tigers are the No. 3 team from Special District 2, behind Rainier and Warrenton.

The Knights, who won the Special District 5 regular-season and district titles, know that each game from here on out is a loser-out game, so choosing a starting pitcher is key.

“You don’t win the first game, there are no second chances,” Henrichs said. “I’m not sure if we will go with Zack (Henrichs) or Matthew (Moreno). We know what Zack can do, and Matthew has gotten his groove back.”

Zack Henrichs has a perfect game and a no-hitter to his credit this season, and his ERA is 0.90. The defense has been stellar behind both pitchers, allowing just 87 runs in 24 games (3.6 runs a game).

Offensively, the Knights have scored 297 runs (12.3 per game).

“We have worked hard on everything,” coach Henrichs said. “Defensively, they work on the little things — bunt coverage, hit-and-run coverage — and it has paid off. We have scored a lot of runs, but so have they (249).”

Henrichs has coached the group of nine seniors on his team all through high school, and when they were younger. He’d like nothing more than for them to end their high school careers with Irrigon’s first state baseball title.

“We are going to try and win it,” he said. “I’m antsy. We are ready to play.”