PENDLETON — It has come to the point of the season where winning is the only thing that will keep you playing another day.
The Pendleton Bucks, who eked out a 74-73 overtime road win over Parkrose last year in the first round of the 5A state basketball tournament, are back in the mix this season.
The Bucks (19-5) will take on Willamette (16-9) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Eugene in a loser-out game. The winner advances to the Elite 8 next week at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
“I think we match up well,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We are similar in personnel and play a similar style. My coaches and I were watching film, and they remind us of us. We have been playing the past three, four months for this one game. It should be a fun one.”
A good portion of the Bucks were on the team last year when they went to Corvallis, so Dong is relatively confident his team will be able to push the jitters aside and get to work against the Wolverines.
“We’ve talked about it,” Dong said. “We know what it takes, how much focus we have to have in practice. Been there, done that — the pressure will help us going into Saturday.”
Among that group of returning players is Dakota Sams, Kason Broncheau, Tanner Sweek, Cooper Roberts and Redmond O’Hanlon. You also can toss in Lane Maher, who missed last season with an injury, and Stockton Hoffman, who transferred from Weston-McEwen.
“Experience, that is something that will play a factor Saturday,” Dong said. “These guys are all experienced, and it will pay off. They know what it takes. It will help keep us calm and collected.”
While the seventh-ranked Wolverines play in the ultra-competitive Midwestern League with the likes of top-ranked Churchill and third-ranked Crater, the Bucks are out of the Intermountain Conference, where they are the highest-ranked team at No. 8.
“They play in a tough league,” Dong acknowledged. “They are battled tested in that regard. Our league is not as strong. They have two of the top three teams in the state in that conference. I’m really proud of our guys, going 19-5 is nothing to hang your head about.”
The Bucks are led by Sams, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, who leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points a game. Hoffman, a 6-2 senior, chips in 11.7 points, while Sweek, a 6-5 senior, offers 7.9 points and 10.6 rebounds. Maher, a state champion hurdler, offers 4.7 points a games, speed and tenacious defense.
“Any given night, we have five guys who can go off and lead us in scoring,” Dong said. “Three or four of our starters are in double figures pretty consistently. That is a thing I am proud of with this team — we are well-rounded and we share the ball.”
Whereas the Bucks keep you guessing, the Wolverines have two main threats — 6-5 senior Elisha Thompson, and 6-3 junior Luke Smith, who runs the floor.
“They have a big guy (Thompson) who is super athletic, and a guy (Smith) who everything runs through him,” Dong said. “He’s really good and has unlimited range — he can shoot it from anywhere.”
Which is a concern for the Bucks.
“He can score in a variety of ways,” Dong said of Smith. “He can play the post, he can slash. He’s not one-dimensional. He will be tough to guard. We are going to start Lane on him, but we have a couple of things to throw at him. His size presents a challenge for us, hopefully Lane can slow him down.”
