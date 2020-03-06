BAKER CITY — It’s been a long time since Ione or Arlington sent a boys teams to the 1A state basketball tournament.
This year, the schools combined their efforts, which will result in a trophy come Saturday.
Senior Wes Goad had 21 points, and the Cardinals eked out a 61-59 victory Friday morning over Trinity Christian in the consolation semifinals to earn a spot in the fourth-place game at Baker High School.
“We are coming home with hardware,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “It would be nice to leave here with the fourth-place trophy; it’s something they want. They didn’t want to go home before the tournament was over.”
After dropping their tournament opener Thursday to Damascus Christian, Stefani took a different approach to his pregame spiel Friday.
“Before the game, instead of me giving a speech, I made the kids tell me what they needed to do,” Stefani said. “They put six things on the board. I told them they need to go out and do it.”
The Cardinals (22-7) got off to a slow start, but it wasn’t long before they pulled themselves together.
“They jumped on us 9-2,” Stefani said. “We looked flat. We called a timeout, and the kids came out and rebounded right away. It was a tough, physical game.”
After the time out, Goad hit a jumper, and 30 seconds later drilled a 3-pointer to bring I/A within 9-7. The Saints countered with a pair of baskets by 6-foot-5 senior Matthew Eidler for a 13-7 lead.
Goad would scored six more points by the end of the quarter, with Hunter Padberg chipping in four points and Jacob Shandy a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the period to take a 20-17 lead over the Saints.
“Wes started out hot and got us going in the first quarter,” Stefani said.
The Cardinals jumped put to a 28-19 lead 2½ minutes into the second quarter after Jace Troutman hit a 3-pointer.
I/A led by seven points most of the quarter, though the Saints pulled within 34-30 with 1:18 to play in the first half. A pair of free throws by Goad stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 36-30 at the half.
“Trinity has been a man-to-man team, and we did really well against that,” Stefani said. “They came out in the second half in a zone, then went back to man-to-man later in the game.”
The Saints trailed by an many as nine points in the third, but went on a 5-0 run the last 1:13 of the game to cut I/A’s lead to 47-43 with one quarter to play.
Cash Niemeyer scored twice off offensive rebounds the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to pull even at 47-37, but the Saints never were able to take the lead.
Holding a 57-56 lead with less than a minute to play, I/A freshman Carson Eynetich hit the shot of his life to give his team a 59-56 led with 39 seconds left on the clock.
“Carson’s shot was a dandy,” Stefani said. “He had the kid by a step, but it was the 6-5 kid (Eidler). Carson stopped, gave a pump fake, the kid went flying by, and he kissed it off the glass.”
Goad added two free throws with 8 seconds left, which were key as Eidler drained a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining.
Troutman added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Cardinals, while Padberg chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, and Eynetich six points and seven rebounds.
Eidler had a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Scooty Gilbert had 14 points, and Niemeyer 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Cardinals will play Prairie City (24-2) in the fourth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
“They have a quick point guard (Jojari Field) and we will have to contain him,” Stefani said. “They have a big kid (6-5 Cole Deiter), but the kid who impressed me was Lucas McKinley. He’s a good shooter and has a good work ethic. Joseph had some trouble with him.”
Trinity Christian, which placed second last year to Nixywaaii, went 0-2 at the tournament and finished the season 24-6.
