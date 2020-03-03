IONE — The Ione/Arlington boys basketball team has nothing to lose and everything to gain as it heads to Baker City for the 1A state tournament.
The Cardinals (21-6) will open play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against top-ranked Damascus Christian (25-1) in the quarterfinals at Baker High School.
“Any time you are going to the final eight, you are going to get a good team,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “Might as well play No. 1 and get it going.”
Ione last went to state in 2014, but Arlington has not seen a boys team make the trip since 2004, when the Honkers finished sixth.
Wesley Goad, who goes to school in Arlington, said the community is excited for the team.
“People are proud,” Goad said. “They congratulate us. This doesn’t happen in either town very often.”
Ione junior Hunter Padberg agreed.
“It’s super special,” he said. “I think it’s something the guys on this team won’t forget, or the communities.”
The co-op has been well-received, for fall sports, and now basketball.
“The co-op really been a great thing for both towns,” said Arlington athletic director Teren Humphrey, who also is an assistant coach for the Cardinals. “We would have probably had to forfeit four (to) six games in December and January due to sickness and injuries. I’m just glad for those upperclassmen, who have stuck it out and made the commitment every year, that they are able to finish their careers this way with a trip to Baker.”
State quarterfinals
Ione/Arlington advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-38 come-from-behind victory over Perrydale.
The Eagles, who are on an 18-game win streak, beat Umpqua Valley Christian 58-40 in the first round of the state playoffs — a game in which Jacob Zakharyuk had 17 points.
Stefani, for one, thinks the matchup with the Eagles is a good one for his team.
“They have had some pretty close games,” Stefani said. “We’ve talked to other coaches and gotten good feedback. We know they will come out and press, and go man-to-man on defense, which helps us with our athleticism. Their top scorer No. 14 (Jacob Zakharyuk), we might not be able to shut him down, but we will have to contain him and make him earn every shot.”
The Cardinals counter with a steady stream of scoring up and down the lineup.
Goad leads the Cardinals with 16 points a game, while Padberg and Jace Troutman each add 13.
“We have consistency as a team,” Stefani said. “They won’t have to shut down one person — they will have to look at multiple players. They will have to beat us across the board.”
Goad said the Cardinals have worked well as a team all season.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. “It’s not one person isolated with the ball. Everyone is cutting and passing, and it (scoring) just happens.”
Padberg said he is excited for the tournament, but that the team can’t go down the same rabbit hole as it did against Perrydale.
“I feel better than when we played Perrydale,” he said. “We were overthinking it. That was a win or go home game.”
Goad said he has mixed emotions as the team heads to Baker City.
“I’m more excited than nervous,” he said. “I know for a fact, right before the game I will be nervous. This is awesome. If there is any year I wanted to do this, it would be my senior year.”
