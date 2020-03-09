PENDLETON — For the third time in five years, the Kennedy girls basketball team sits on top of the Class 2A mountain.
Sophia Carley had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 48-26 victory over Monroe on Saturday night in the championship game of the Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Ellie Cantu added 16 points for Kennedy, which trailed just once in the game — 2-0 in the first quarter.
From there, the Trojans led 17-4 after the first quarter and 29-15 at the half.
Carley had 11 of her points in the first half, while Cantu had 10.
Kennedy (26-4) outscored Monroe 13-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Tyler Warden led the Tigers (23-6) with eight points, while Mirtha Lopez added seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
Third-place game
BANDON 56, UNION 34: The Bobcats were not prepared for the Tigers’ Traylyn Arana.
The 5-foot-6 Bandon senior had 20 points, and the Bobcats only managed a double-digit quarter once, as the Tigers rolled to victory in the third-place game at the Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship on Saturday afternoon.
"Of course we wanted to get the 'W' — that's a given," Union head coach Rhondie Rickman-Johansen said, "but placing fifth in the state is no small task. You can't discredit that accomplishment."
Taylar Daggett lead Union with 12 points and three steals. She also shot 4-for-6 at the free-throw line.
With a fifth-place trophy in tow, the Bobcats finished their season at 25-5. Kylie Marriott added nine points, and hauled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Fourth-place game
COQUILLE 51, CENTRAL LINN 34: The Red Devils led from start to finish in picking up the fourth-place trophy at the Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship.
Morgan Baird poured in a game-high 32 points for Coquille (24-5). The 5-foot-11 senior also had eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Baird, the 2019 2A Player of the Year, has signed to play at Portland State.
Coquille, which scored 16 points off turnovers during the game, led 41-31 after three quarters, but the Cobras (23-5) managed just three points in the fourth as the Red Devils cruised to victory.
Ryleigh Nofziger and Meg Neuschwander each had 10 points for the Cobras.
Boys basketball
Championship game
TOLEDO 58 WESTERN CHRISTIAN 48: The Boomers won the first state title in any sport since Toledo High School opened its doors in 1959.
Toldeo (26-3) got 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Conner Marchant, while Mason McAlpine chipped in 13 points, and Gunner Rothenberger 12.
The Pioneers, who won the state title last year, fell behind 33-21 at the half and could never catch up. They had a 17-10 advantage in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to catch the Boomers.
Payton Richardson led the Pioneers with 19 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots, while Alex Nicoli had 13 points.
Western Christian, which had its 18-game win streak snapped, finished the season 26-4.
Third-place game
COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN 64, KNAPPA 49: The Knights scored the first 17 points of the game en route to picking up the third-place trophy.
Isiah Mariscal scored 12 of those 17 points, and finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Columbia Christian (24-6) led 39-13 at the half over its Northwest League foe.
The Loggers (26-4) were led by Devin Hoover with 17 points.
Fourth-place game
SANTIAM 60, OAKLAND 43: The Wolverines used a 26-10 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Oakers and secure the fourth-place trophy.
Ezra Downey led Santiam (24-8) with 13 points, while Chaz Storm had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Reeser 10 rebounds.
Colton Brownson had a game-high 20 points for the Oakers (25-5), while Triston Mask added 18 points.
