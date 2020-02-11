HERMISTON — Hermiston wanted to come out strong and make a statement in its 3A District 8 game against Shadle Park. The Bulldogs did just that, and more.
Jazlyn Romero had a game-high 16 points and six steals as the Bulldogs cruised to a 73-35 victory Tuesday over the Highlanders to stay alive in district play.
"We knew stepping out onto the court, we had to step out with fire and energy," said Hermiston's Kaylee Young, who had six points and six steals. "When we have a strong start, we know we are in it. We wanted to protect our court. We worked hard and did just that."
The Bulldogs (14-7) will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane.
"It's exciting to get to play one of the top teams in the state," Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. "We will prepare like crazy and hope for the best. If we play our game, we can play with anyone."
The Highlanders, who got 12 points from sophomore Katelyn Pomerinke, finished their season at 6-15.
Hermiston came out in a full-court press to open the game. The Bulldogs led 16-2 midway through the first quarter, and 25-10 at the end. They had eight steals and forced 10 turnovers.
"The girls came out hot," Moss said. "They knew it was their last home game. They stepped up and came out with energy, and that set the tone for the game."
Moss pulled the full-court press after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs still applied the pressure, outscoring the Highlanders 14-6 for a 39-16 lead at the half.
"We came out strong," Romero said. "Kaylee Young was all over place, and Jayden (Ray) was super aggressive. When we win, everyone plays a part, and we play unselfish."
Romero hit two of her four 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Bailey Young and Alexis Kessell each added four points as the Bulldogs enjoyed a 64-25 lead with one quarter to play.
Romero, the lone senior on the team, scored her final basket on her home court with 5:34 left in the game — a deep 3-pointer in front of the rowdy student section. She came off the floor with 4:22 remaining to a standing ovation.
"I almost cried on the bench when everyone was chanting for me," Romero said. "Not everyone gets one of those."
Moss said the honor was much deserved.
"I was excited for Jaz to get a standing ovation, to get that praise," Moss said. "She has worked her tail off for four years — she deserves that."
The teams played with a running clock the better part of the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs took a 40-point lead.
"I looked up and the clock was running," Romero said. "I thought, 'Oh my goodness, we are up by 40.' We hadn't done that before."
Mia Hernandez added 14 points — including four 3-pointers — for the Bulldogs, while Ray had 13 and Katelyn Heideman six.
"Our student section tonight was awesome the whole game," Kaylee Young said. "We pushed the limits, and that energy came from them."
