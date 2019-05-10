There were no surprises Friday when it came to the girl’s javelin event at the Mid-Columbia-Conference 3A district track and field meet at Kennison Field.

Hermiston’s Jazlyn Romero, who won every MCC meet this season, kept her streak intact with a personal best throw of 151 feet, 9 inches to win the district title and earn a trip to regionals.

Romero’s winning throw was 29 feet farther than the second-place mark of 122-9 by Kamiakin’s Salee Westermeyer.

Teammate Sheridan Deike also will throw at regionals after placing fifth with a throw of 110-2.

The regional meet will be held May 17-18 at Richland High School.

Paige Palzinski won the shot put event, but her winning mark was not available.

McKaylee Young will join Romero at regionals after placing third in the long jump with a mark of 15-7 1/2, and third in the 100 meters (12.89).

Young also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed third (51.57). Also on the team were Abby Sharon, Kamryn Aldred and Jayden Ray.

Cydney Sanchez earned a trip to regionals with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:35.16), while Ray (4th, 1:02.53) and Amanda Nygard (5th, 1:03.64) will go in the 400 meters.

The Hermiston boys pushed through Garrett Walchli and Thomas Reagan in the 100 meters, and Chase Bradshaw in the discus.

Walchli and Thomas also ran on the 4x100 relay team (44.28) that placed third. Also on the team were Broc Remmer and Donovan Wilson.

In the 400 meters, Freddy Mendoza advanced, placing fourth with a time of 52.61.

The MCC district meet continues Saturday.