1A State Tournament history

2019 — Won state title with a 59-42 win over Trinity Lutheran

2018 — Went 0-2 and did not place

2016 — Placed third

2015 — Finished second, lost title game to Country Christian, 61-53

2014 — Lost in the second round to Jordan Valley, 69-61

2010 — Placed fourth

2009 — Lost in the first round to Powder Valley, 87-78

2007 — Lost a play-in game to McKenzie, 68-39

2006 — Lost in the first round to Spray, 59-43

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.