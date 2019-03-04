1A State Tournament history
2019 — Won state title with a 59-42 win over Trinity Lutheran
2018 — Went 0-2 and did not place
2016 — Placed third
2015 — Finished second, lost title game to Country Christian, 61-53
2014 — Lost in the second round to Jordan Valley, 69-61
2010 — Placed fourth
2009 — Lost in the first round to Powder Valley, 87-78
2007 — Lost a play-in game to McKenzie, 68-39
2006 — Lost in the first round to Spray, 59-43
